Yankees' Frank German: Out with elbow discomfort

German came down with some mild elbow discomfort last week and will rehab in extended spring training before getting assigned to Low-A or High-A, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

While Callis doesn't specify which Class-A affiliate German will go to, it would seem likely that he heads to Low-A for his full-season debut. The Yankees selected the 6-foot-2 righty with the 127th pick in the 2018 draft, and he proceeded to strike out 41 batters while walking just six in 30.1 innings across multiple short-season stops.