Yankees' Frank German: Pitching in Tampa
German (elbow) has compiled a 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through two starts (9.1 innings) with High-A Tampa this season.
German has looked sharp in a pair of starts for the Tarpons after missing the first few weeks of the season with elbow discomfort. The 6-foot-2 righty struck out 41 batters while walking six in 30.1 innings across multiple short-season stops as a rookie last season.
