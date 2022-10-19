The Yankees have reinstated Montas (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday in advance of Game 1 of their American League Championship Series with the Astros.

Montas was placed on the IL on Sept. 20 with right shoulder inflammation and wasn't able to get ramped up in time to contribute for the Yankees during their five-game American League Division Series with the Guardians. He looks like he'll be healthy enough to pitch during the ALCS, though Montas will presumably be working out of the bullpen to begin the series with Jameson Taillon, Luis Severino, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes likely to form the Yankees' four-man rotation. After being acquired from Oakland on Aug. 1, Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB in 39.2 innings over eight outings.