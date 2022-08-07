The Yankees reinstated Montas (personal) from the bereavement list in advance of his scheduled start Sunday in St. Louis.

Montas will be making his Yankees debut Sunday after he left the team shortly after being acquired from the Athletics earlier in the week to attend to a death in his family. Assuming the right-hander was able to throw a bullpen session amid his brief absence from the team, he shouldn't face any major restrictions when he takes the hill Sunday. Prior to being acquired from Oakland, Montas went 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 19 innings, but his prospects for picking up wins should improve greatly now that he's backed by one of the majors' top offenses.