Montas (5-12) took the loss to the Rays on Friday, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking four over 5.2 innings.

Montas had an ugly game against the Rays on Friday, allowing 13 baserunners on nine hits and four walks. He was inefficient, tossing 63 of 106 pitches for strikes across 5.2 frames. Although he gave up four runs, none were via the long ball. Instead, Montas was burned by three doubles that scored all four runs. This was the eighth time in his last 10 games where the righty failed to make it to the end of the sixth inning and he has not earned a quality start since June 28. Friday's performance raised his ERA to 3.89.