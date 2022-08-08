Montas did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over three innings against the Cardinals. He struck out two.

The newest Yankees starter was largely ineffective in his team debut, as he only made it through three innings on 64 pitches while allowing a season-high six earned runs. Nolan Arenado provided most of the firepower for the Cardinals, tagging Montas for an RBI single in the first and a three-run home run in the second before Aaron Boone pulled Montas from the game. The veteran right-hander, who has just one victory since June 11, will look to sharpen up in his next scheduled start in Boston.