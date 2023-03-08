Montas (shoulder) said Wednesday that he remains without a target date to make his 2023 debut, but he still expects to pitch for the Yankees this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Montas is now two weeks into his 12-week shutdown from throwing after he underwent right shoulder surgery Feb. 21. Assuming his shoulder has healed as anticipated after the three-month layoff from throwing, Montas will first resume playing catch and gradually ramp up from there. Given that any ramp-up period could last around a month or longer, Montas shouldn't be expected to make his season debut until shortly before or after the All-Star break in a best-case scenario.