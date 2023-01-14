Montas signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Yankees on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Montas was dealt to the Yankees this past season at the trade deadline. Overall, he struggled in his short time with the team, accumulating a 1-3 record, 6.35 ERA and 1.538 WHIP. He will look to turn things around in 2023, as he will be a free agent following the season.