Montas is dealing with shoulder inflammation and is expected to miss the first month of the season, Dan Martin and Jon Heyman of the New York Post report.

Montas struggled to a 6.35 ERA in eight starts for the Yankees after being acquired at the deadline last season, and he developed shoulder issues which wound up limiting him to a single one-inning relief appearance in the playoffs. Those shoulder troubles evidently haven't gone away, and he's reportedly 8-to-10 weeks behind in his offseason program as a result. Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt appear to be the top candidates to open the season as the Yankees' fifth starter in Montas' absence.