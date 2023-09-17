According to Yankees coach Aaron Boone, Montas (shoulder) will throw one inning for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

This development comes as a surprise considering Montas hasn't seen any game action in the majors or minors this season and is very unlikely to be activated by the Yankees with two weeks remaining in the campaign. The right-hander has been a massive disappointment since New York gave up multiple prospects for him last August, making just eight regular-season starts and posting a 6.35 ERA. Montas will be a free agent after the season, so the primary benefit of this and any other rehab appearances down the stretch could be the opportunity for him to prove that he is healthy.