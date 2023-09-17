According to Yankees coach Aaron Boone, Montas (shoulder) will throw one inning for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
This development comes as a surprise considering Montas hasn't seen any game action in the majors or minors this season and is very unlikely to be activated by the Yankees with two weeks remaining in the campaign. The right-hander has been a massive disappointment since New York gave up multiple prospects for him last August, making just eight regular-season starts and posting a 6.35 ERA. Montas will be a free agent after the season, so the primary benefit of this and any other rehab appearances down the stretch could be the opportunity for him to prove that he is healthy.
More News
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Unlikely to return this year•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Was shut down briefly with soreness•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Begins throwing program•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Could start throwing soon•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Heads to IL•