Montas (shoulder) is expected to resume throwing this week, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Montas has been on the injured list since Sept. 20 due to right shoulder inflammation, and it seems unlikely that he'll have enough time to ramp up prior to the end of the regular season. However, the right-hander will likely be in the mix at some point to return at some point during the playoffs. Even if Montas is deemed healthy during the postseason, it's possible that he'll have to settle for a piggyback or bullpen role given the abbreviated nature of his rehab process.
