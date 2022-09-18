Montas (shoulder) could require a trip to the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees reportedly have Montas' MRI results, but they want him to be seen by the team physician in New York before making a final determination on his timetable. It sounds like things are trending in the wrong direction after it was announced Saturday he would miss his next turn through the rotation due to a shoulder injury.
