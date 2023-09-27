Montas (shoulder) could come off the 60-day injured list for a piggyback relief appearance this weekend in Kansas City, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Montas isn't stretched out enough to start, but he has pitched well in a couple of short rehab outings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and may wind up logging some innings with the Yankees this year after all. The impending free agent has been out since February while recovering from arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

