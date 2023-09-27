Montas (shoulder) could come off the 60-day injured list for a piggyback relief appearance this weekend in Kansas City, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Montas isn't stretched out enough to start, but he has pitched well in a couple of short rehab outings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and may wind up logging some innings with the Yankees this year after all. The impending free agent has been out since February while recovering from arthroscopic shoulder surgery.
More News
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Could return after all•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Goes two scoreless at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Goes one inning in rehab start•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Beginning rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Unlikely to return this year•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Was shut down briefly with soreness•