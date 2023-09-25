Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that "it's possible" Montas (shoulder) will return from the 60-day injured list before the end of the season, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yankees had essentially ruled out Montas from pitching for the big club this season back in August, but the right-hander is on the radar again after making two rehab appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Montas tossed two scoreless innings in his last appearance Saturday, so he could be ready to throw at least a couple frames for the Yankees as soon as Thursday. Coming back from right shoulder surgery, Montas making a positive late-season impression could be big for him as he enters free agency this winter.