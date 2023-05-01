Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Montas (shoulder) may be ready to begin a throwing program soon, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Boone didn't specify when exactly Montas might resume long toss, but the skipper's comments can at least be viewed as positive news for the right-hander, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his labrum in late February. The Yankees likely won't have a timeline for Montas to make his season debut until he's at least reached the point in his throwing program where he's facing hitters.