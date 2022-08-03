Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Montas (personal) will be activated from the bereavement list to start Sunday's game in St. Louis, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Shortly after being acquired from the Athletics, Montas learned of a death in his family, so he'll take a few days off before meeting up with the Yankees in St. Louis. Though he turned in a 3.18 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over his 19 starts with Oakland this season, Montas was saddled with a 4-9 record, but wins should be easier to come by in the final two months of the season while he's supported by one of the majors' top offenses.