Montas (1-0) earned the win Saturday against Kansas City. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings.

In his first appearance of the 2023 campaign following arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in February, Montas entered in the fifth inning of a tie game and surrendered a walk, a single and a double. Despite the traffic, he held the Royals scoreless for 1.1 innings and the Yankees' offense tallied three runs in the sixth to hand the 30-year-old righty a win in his return. Montas finally put it all together for Oakland in 2021, winning 13 games with a 3.37 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 207:57 K:BB across 187 innings that season. However, after being traded to New York at last year's deadline, the righty posted a 6.25 ERA across 39.2 innings and endured a lengthy absence due to injury.