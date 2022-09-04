Montas (5-11) earned the win Sunday as he struck out seven over five scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and did not walk a batter.

Montas logged his first scoreless start since joining the Yankees on Aug. 2 with five shutout innings Sunday. He also allowed one hit for just the second time this year and did not walk a batter for the second start in a row. Perhaps this start is a sign that the 29-year-old has found his groove again, which would be good timing as the Yankees attempt to stave off the Rays down the stretch. He lines up to face Tampa Bay again next weekend.