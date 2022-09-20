Montas (shoulder), who got a cortisone shot recently, hopes to make one more start this regular season, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
His MRI showed just inflammation, so the cortisone shot will hopefully help reduce symptoms. If one start is the best-case scenario for Montas, that would suggest he won't return before the last week of the season.
