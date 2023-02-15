Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Wednesday that Montas will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder on Feb. 21, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Montas underwent several tests to determine what the next step would be, and ultimately a surgical option was deemed to be the best for the right-hander. While the operation will cause him to miss a significant portion of the 2023 campaign, Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said earlier Wednesday that the surgery isn't necessarily a season-ender. Even if he's able to come back at some point in the second half of the season, the 29-year-old likely won't be worth rostering in all but the deepest or redraft leagues at this stage.