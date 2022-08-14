Montas gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Montas bounced back from a rough Yankee debut his last time out with five effective innings of work. The damage came in the fourth inning when he hit Jarren Duran with the bases loaded on an errant cutter inside before giving up a sacrifice fly. Montas only threw 78 pitches and remains on a pitch count as he builds up his workload after recently dealing with right shoulder inflammation. Montas will carry a 3.59 ERA into his next start which is tentatively expected to be at home against the Blue Jays.