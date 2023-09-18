Montas (shoulder) struck out two and yielded one run over one inning in his first rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

He allowed one hit and one walk, throwing 17 pitches in his one inning of work while averaging 95.2 mph with his fastball. It was the first game action this season for Montas, who is working his way back from arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The righty is not expected back before the end of the season, but it could give him some positive momentum as he hits the free agent market this winter.