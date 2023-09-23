Montas (shoulder) threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his second rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Montas yielded just one hit and issued no walks in the 25-pitch outing while touching 95.2 mph with his fastball. The 30-year-old right-hander has been sidelined all season following February arthroscopic shoulder surgery, but he could potentially join the Yankees in the final week of the 2023 campaign for a relief appearance or abbreviated start. Montas is set to become a free agent this winter.