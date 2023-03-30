The Yankees placed Montas (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Though Montas will avoid a stint on the 60-day IL to begin the season, he likely remains a prime candidate to get transferred to that list as soon as the Yankees need to open up a 40-man roster spot for another player. After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Feb. 21, Montas will be shut down from throwing until at least late May, and he'll require several weeks after that to get fully ramped back up following the lengthy layoff. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are stashing Montas shouldn't count on him being ready to make his 2023 debut until around the All-Star break, if not later.
More News
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Anticipates pitching in 2023•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Surgery completed•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Getting shoulder surgery•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Needs shoulder surgery•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Still undergoing tests on shoulder•
-
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Battling shoulder inflammation•