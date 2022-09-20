Montas underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed no structural damage to his right shoulder, leaving the Yankees optimistic that he won't miss much time, Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post report.

Montas was sent in for tests after he experienced discomfort in his right shoulder during his rough start against the Brewers this past Friday. While he was still a member of the Athletics in July, the right-hander missed two weeks due to inflammation in the shoulder, but he believes the discomfort he's experiencing this time around isn't as significant. Even so, Montas is uncertain to make his next start, which would likely come sometime between Thursday and Saturday against the Red Sox. If Montas isn't ready to pitch this weekend, Domingo German would likely rejoin the rotation in his stead.