Montas (shoulder) will undergo right shoulder surgery Feb. 21, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports Aaron Boone saying a late-season return is the "best-case scenario" for Montas, who was already expected to miss time with the injury. Even with a smooth rehab and quick build-up, it's unlikely the 30-year-old provides any legitimate fantasy value in 2023.
