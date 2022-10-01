Montas (shoulder) resumed playing catch Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Montas has spent a week and a half on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and was cleared to throw off flat ground Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone hasn't officially ruled the right-hander out for the ALDS, but he said Saturday that it's more likely that Montas will be able to join the Yankees' bullpen if the team advances to the ALCS.
