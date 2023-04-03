The Yankees transferred Montas (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

After Montas underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in February, he was handed an estimated 12-week recovery timeline before potentially resuming a throwing program, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his return date. Instead, the transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Ian Hamilton, whose contract was selected from the minors in a corresponding move.