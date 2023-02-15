Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said Wednesday that Montas (shoulder) is continuing to undergo testing, and a surgical option remains "on the table" for the right-hander, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Montas has been diagnosed only with right shoulder inflammation at the moment, but the injury is considered serious enough to sideline him for at least the first month of the 2023 season. Further tests will reveal whether Montas will be sidelined beyond April, and a potential surgery could shelve the 29-year-old for a large chunk of campaign, though Blake did note that a procedure wouldn't necessarily be season-ending. Fantasy managers who are considering stashing Montas in a reserve slot will want to keep a keen eye on updates on his status in the coming days.