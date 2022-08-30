Montas (4-11) took the loss against the Angels on Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Montas threw 62 of 91 pitches for strikes and induced 15 swings-and-misses, but his inability to keep the ball in the park cost him in the loss. He was rocked for solo shots by Luis Rengifo and Mike Ford before serving up the decisive two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning. Montas hadn't given up more than two long balls in any contest before Monday, so this was more of an aberration than a norm for him. He's yet to get into the win column as a Yankee, going 0-2 with a 7.02 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 25.2 innings through five starts.