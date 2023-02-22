Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Montas (shoulder) underwent arthroscopic surgery on his labrum Wednesday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
With Boone relaying that Montas experienced no complications with his surgery, the right-hander will now spend at least the next 12 weeks in recovery mode before he's potentially cleared to resume throwing in late May or early June. Given that Montas will require a prolonged ramp-up period even if his rehab goes according to plan, he may not be a realistic option to make his season debut until around the All-Star break. Expect the Yankees to move Montas to the 60-day injured list as soon as the organization needs to open a spot on the 40-man roster for another player.
