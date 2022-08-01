Montas and Lou Trivino were traded from the A's to the Yankees on Monday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Montas was arguably the top starter still available on the trade market, and he wound up being reeled in by the Yankees. It remains to be seen who will head to Oakland in return.
