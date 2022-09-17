Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Montas started Friday's series opener in Milwaukee and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two in 3.1 innings. He felt something in his shoulder after the game, but he's optimistic that he isn't dealing with a serious injury. A better idea of his status going forward will likely be revealed once the results of his MRI are known.