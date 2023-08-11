Montas (shoulder) appears doubtful to pitch for the Yankees this year, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Montas underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder back in February. He hasn't been able to advance past a throwing program he began in June, getting briefly shut down in July, and the calendar is growing short on the 2023 season. Montas would need to begin a rehab assignment soon to have any chance of rejoining the Yankees in September.