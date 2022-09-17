Montas gave up four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Montas has struggled immensely since coming over to the Yankees and his unusual bout of ineffectiveness continued in Milwaukee. The major damage in this contest came on a three-run homer by Willy Adames in the second inning. Montas has now issued eight free passes over his past two starts and has a miserable 6.35 ERA in eight starts as a Yankee. He will look to rectify his control problems and get back to the pitcher he was in Oakland his next time out against the Red Sox.