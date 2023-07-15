Montas had to be shut down for a couple days recently due to soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The good news is he's throwing again, so it appears to have been a small bump in the road for the right-hander. Montas is slated to have a follow-up appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache -- the surgeon who operated on him -- early next week in Los Angeles. He's been limited to throwing on flat ground so far. Montas remains hopeful that he can make a late-season return.