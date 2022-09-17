Montas (shoulder) won't make his next start on normal rest, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Montas is undergoing an MRI on his shoulder following Friday's start against Milwaukee, and the results of his examination will help determine whether he requires a trip to the injured list. Regardless of whether he lands on the IL, he'll require at least a few additional days of rest prior to making his next start. Domingo German will likely rejoin the Yankees' rotation late next week.
