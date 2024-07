The Yankees have selected Ziehl with the 119th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A righty from Miami, Ziehl moved to the rotation and held his own thanks to a solid three-pitch mix. He's a bit undersized from a height standpoint (6-foot) but at 223 pounds, he may be able to handle a starter's workload. His slider is his best secondary pitch to go with a low-90s fastball (touches 97 mph).