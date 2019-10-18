Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Blasts first homer of postseason

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS.

Sanchez took Josh James deep in the sixth inning to pull the Yankees to within 6-3. He had entered the game with just two hits in 21 postseason at-bats, and Thursday's homer was his first extra-base hit. If the Yankees are going to stay alive in this series, a hot streak from Sanchez would be a big help.