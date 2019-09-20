Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Could be targeting postseason return

Manager Aaron Boone is hoping that Sanchez (groin) will be ready for the start of postseason play on Oct. 4, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Boone's comments seem to indicate the Yankees aren't concerned about getting Sanchez back before the end of the regular season -- little surprise given that they clinched a postseason berth Thursday night -- and are instead focusing on getting him back, or at least close, to 100 percent for the playoffs. Sanchez still has a couple steps to go in his recovery, so his status will likely be updated at least another time or two before he is ready to resume playing.

