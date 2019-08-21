Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Does deep in loss

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Oakland.

Sanchez launched a 427-foot homer to center field in the first inning to kick off the scoring for the Yankees. The blast was his fourth in nine games since returning from the injured list Aug. 10. On the season, Sanchez is slashing .234/.307/.526 with 28 home runs and 66 RBI in 365 plate appearances.

