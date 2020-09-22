site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Fine after taking foul tip to neck
Sanchez was sore but doing okay after being hit in the neck with a foul ball Sunday against Boston, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Sanchez stayed in the game after the incident Sunday and was back in the lineup for Monday's contest against Toronto, going 0-for-4 in the loss.
