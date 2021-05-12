Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rays.
Sanchez did not have a good night at the plate, as he struck out twice and grounded into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play but he did launch his fourth home run of the year on an opposite-field solo shot to right. The 28-year-old is slashing just .178/.333/.356 with four home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored on the year. He has a career-best 16.1% walk rate so far which is helping him get on base more despite not making much contact at the plate. Sanchez's struggles at the plate will continue to make it difficult for him to see consistent playing time since he's not a great defensive catcher.