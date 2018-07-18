Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers twice in pair of rehab games

Sanchez (groin) has gone 2-for-8 with a pair of solo home runs through the first two games of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sanchez was behind the plate for seven innings in his first game Sunday and served as the designated hitter in Monday's contest before receiving Tuesday off. It's uncertain if Sanchez will be back in action for the affiliate over the next two days, but with the backstop reporting no setbacks thus far with his groin, he's on track to return from the disabled list for the Yankees' first game out of the All-Star break Friday against the Mets.