Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers twice in pair of rehab games
Sanchez (groin) has gone 2-for-8 with a pair of solo home runs through the first two games of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Sanchez was behind the plate for seven innings in his first game Sunday and served as the designated hitter in Monday's contest before receiving Tuesday off. It's uncertain if Sanchez will be back in action for the affiliate over the next two days, but with the backstop reporting no setbacks thus far with his groin, he's on track to return from the disabled list for the Yankees' first game out of the All-Star break Friday against the Mets.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Could begin rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Progresses to next step•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Continues to ramp up activity•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes on-field batting practice•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Could begin rehab assignment this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start