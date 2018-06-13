Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Sanchez is out of the lineup against Washington on Wednesday, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.
As expected, Sanchez will remain sidelined for second straight game in order for him to refocus following a rough stretch at the plate as of late. In his stead, Austin Romine will catch Sonny Gray.
