Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out of lineup for Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez isn't starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
Sanchez went 0-for-7 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts across the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth in the matinee.
