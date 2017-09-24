Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out of Sunday's lineup

Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Having started each of the Yankees' last six games, Sanchez will have the day to rest. Sanchez is in position to finish the season strong, as he's hit .319/.365/.551 with four home runs over 17 games since the start of September. Austin Romine is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Sunday.

