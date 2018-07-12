Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Progress to next step
Sanchez (groin) ran the bases prior to Thursday's matchup with Cleveland, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Sanchez took a big step forward, as it's the first time he's managed to navigate the bases since suffering the injury. He's certainly on track to begin a rehab stint over the weekend, with a return from the disabled list likely after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Continues to ramp up activity•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes on-field batting practice•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Could begin rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hitting and catching but not running•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Expected back after break•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out 3-to-4 weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...