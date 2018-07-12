Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Progress to next step

Sanchez (groin) ran the bases prior to Thursday's matchup with Cleveland, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Sanchez took a big step forward, as it's the first time he's managed to navigate the bases since suffering the injury. He's certainly on track to begin a rehab stint over the weekend, with a return from the disabled list likely after the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories