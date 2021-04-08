Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Sanchez made hard contact in this one, as both of his hits were sharp line drives into left field. The 28-year-old could've had two doubles on the night, but got out of the box a little sluggishly when he thought one of his hits was going to be caught and was limited to a single instead. Sanchez has been a bit inconsistent to begin the season, delivering two-multi hit games but also two 0-for-4 efforts. Nonetheless, he should be featured regularly behind the plate while getting a rest every five days when Kyle Higashioka steps in to catch for Gerrit Cole.