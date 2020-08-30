Yankees general manager Brian Cashman indicated Saturday that the team is sticking with Sanchez as their starting catcher, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez has struggled mightily at the dish this season, slashing .130/.256/.338 across 90 plate appearances. The backstop remains a power threat -- his barrel rate (15.0 percent), average exit velocity (92.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (50.0 percent) are each at the 88th percentile or above league-wide -- but his trouble making contact (41.1 K%) has essentially reduced him to an all-or-nothing proposition each time he comes to the plate. Despite the rough start, the organization appears committed to allowing Sanchez to work out his troubles while remaining in the lineup. "We are going with Gary Sanchez," Cashman said. "He is by far our best option on both sides of the ball. We look forward to him finding his groove sooner than later, because we need it. I still have confidence in the player. This is a unique season and you're seeing struggles from successful players around the game."